Fedde (2-0) earned the win after he pitched 8.1 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out nine batters in Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Rays.

Fedde tossed three scoreless innings before he surrendered a solo homer to Isaac Paredes in the top of the fourth frame. He later allowed another run in the top of the ninth when attempting to finish off the complete game, exiting with a runner on second and one out in the final inning. The 31-year-old has now recorded back-to-back quality starts while he's given up just three total runs over 22 innings in his last three outings. Fedde will carry a 2.60 ERA into his next projected start Friday in St. Louis.