Fedde did not factor into the decision Friday against the Royals, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Although Fedde conceded a single run Friday night, he gave up plenty of hard contact, allowing eight batted balls in excess of 95-mph. The 31-year-old right-hander generated only three whiffs in his 91 total pitches, foreshadowing that there may be fewer strikeouts in future outings. Fedde is currently scheduled to pitch on the road against the Guardians in his next start.