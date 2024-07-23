Fedde did not factor into the decision in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out five.

The veteran righty reached double-digit quality starts, securing his 10th of the season with this outing. The only blemishes on Fedde's evening were solo homers allowed to Marcus Semien and Leody Taveras. The 31-year-old has been a revelation in his return stateside from Korea, pitching to a 2.98 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 104:32 K:BB across 117.2 innings this season. Mercifully, his time in Chicago looks to be limited as he's a significant trade target for next week's July 30 deadline. Fedde is tentatively set to make his next start for the White Sox against Seattle at home this weekend.