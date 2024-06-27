Fedde (5-3) took the loss against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk over six innings while striking out five.

Fedde got off to a rough start, surrendering a leadoff home run to Shohei Ohtani to open the game before getting tagged for another three runs in the third. The right-handed veteran would allow just one more hit over his final three frames, but the damage had already been done as the White Sox's offense failed to provide any run support. Fedde has now gone at least six innings in four consecutive starts and hasn't walked more than one batter in any of his six outings this month. He currently holds a 25:3 K:BB in June to go along with a 3.48 ERA.