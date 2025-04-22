Fedde logged a no-decision against Atlanta on Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while notching three strikeouts over six innings.

Fedde had only one clean inning among his six frames, but he managed to mostly tip-toe around trouble with the help of two double plays behind him. The righty was in line for the win when he departed, but Atlanta scored five runs in the eighth frame to pull out the victory. While Fedde has registered a fine 3.33 ERA and 1.19 WHIP and now has four quality starts in five appearances, he's played with fire in walking three of more batters in each of his past four outings while heavily pitching to contact. As a result, his FIP is a much less desirable 5.07, while his K:BB is an ugly 13:14 through 27 innings.