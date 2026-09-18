Fedde allowed one run on four hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out six over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Tigers on Thursday.

Fedde came up an out short of qualifying for the win. He threw 52 of 89 pitches for strikes. Over his last six appearances, Fedde has allowed just five runs over 28.2 innings to put together a strong finish to the regular season. He's at a 3.90 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 97:50 K:BB across 138.1 innings over 32 games (15 starts) this season. With Luis Castillo now in the bullpen, Fedde should be in line for one more regular-season start at Kansas City next week.