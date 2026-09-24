Fedde took a no-decision against the Royals on Wednesday, allowing one run (none earned) on four hits and two walks in 2.2 relief innings. He struck out two.

Fedde took over for Bryan Hudson after Hudson allowed three runs to score and only registering one out. The right-hander was probably not meant to enter the game this early, but was able to provide clean innings so the White Sox could come back. The 33-year-old Fedde has posted a 3.83 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 99:52 K:BB in 141 innings and 15 starts this season. The veteran may appear again out of the bullpen as the White Sox have still not clinched a playoff spot.