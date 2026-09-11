Fedde (8-9) was tagged with the loss versus Pittsburgh on Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one batter over 5.1 relief innings.

Rookie Hagen Smith drew the start for Chicago, but he ended up working just two innings as the opener. Fedde took over in the third and logged a starter's workload with 81 pitches across 5.1 frames. Fedde did fine in keeping the White Sox in the game, but two RBI off the bat of Oneil Cruz were enough to send him to the loss in a game during which the White Sox were shut out. It remains to be seen if Fedde will again work behind an opener or go back to a traditional starting role moving forward, but either way he's projected to next take the mound in Cleveland early next week.