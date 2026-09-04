Fedde is slated to start Friday's game against the Twins at Rate Field, James Fegan of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

With the White Sox bringing Davis Martin back from the injured list and adding him to the rotation Wednesday, Fedde looks like he'll get the nod as the club's fifth starter over Jose Urquidy, who tossed a scoreless inning in relief in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Astros. While serving as a starter or bulk reliever in each of his last three appearances, Fedde has posted a 1.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB across 13.2 innings.