Fedde (1-3) took the loss against the Brewers on Sunday, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Fedde surrendered three runs in the first inning and then four more in the fourth. He was only able to manage eight whiffs on 103 pitches while yielding 11 hard-hit balls. The 32-year-old has been inconsistent in 2025, with four quality starts but also 13 total earned runs allowed in his other two outings. He'll carry a 4.68 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 17:16 K:BB across 32.2 innings into a home matchup with the Mets next weekend.