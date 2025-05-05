Fedde (2-3) earned the win in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Mets. He allowed three runs on six hits and five walks while striking out four over five innings.

Fedde's start was pushed back a day after Saturday's rainout. He was able to earn a win for the first time since his season debut, but he was not at his best, as the five walks were a season high. The 32-year-old right-hander has had some trouble with control this season, as evidenced by his 21:21 K:BB over 37.2 innings across seven starts. He's added a mediocre 4.78 ERA and 1.46 WHIP. Fedde's next start is projected to be on the road versus one of his former teams, the Nationals.