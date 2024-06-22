Fedde (5-2) took the loss to the Tigers on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts over seven innings.

Fedde allowed a two-run home run to Carson Kelly but was otherwise excellent, retiring the final 14 batters he faced. Despite the loss, this was Fedde's third consecutive quality start, and he has now yielded fewer than three earned runs in 12 of 16 outings this year. Fedde owns a 3.05 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 86:24 K:BB over 94.1 innings in what has been the best season of his career to this point . He tentatively lines up to face the Dodgers next week.