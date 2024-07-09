Fedde and the White Sox won't face the Twins on Tuesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will play a doubleheader Wednesday, with Fedde getting the starting nod for the White Sox in the early game, per Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com. The 31-year-old righty has enjoyed a strong first season in Chicago, posting a career-best 3.13 ERA and 1.13 WHIP along with a 94:28 K:BB across 106.1 innings.