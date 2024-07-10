Fedde (7-3) earned the win in the opening game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Minnesota, allowing four hits and two walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out five.

After escaping a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the first inning, Fedde proceeded to blank the Twins over his subsequent four innings, picking up his team-leading seventh win. Fedde's been one of the few bright spots this year on a last-place White Sox team -- he's now held opponents to two runs or fewer in five of his last six starts. Overall, Fedde's ERA is down to 2.99 with a 1.13 WHIP and 99:30 K:BB across 19 starts (111.1 innings) as he continues to build value ahead of the trade deadline.