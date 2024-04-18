Fedde (1-0) earned the win in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Royals after he allowed three hits and three walks over 5.2 scoreless innings. He struck out five.
It's Fedde's first win since Sept. 4, 2022 as he delivered his best start of the season in Wednesday's nightcap. The right-hander generated 30 combined called and swinging strikes and didn't allow a baserunner to reach third base. Through four starts Fedde now has a 3.10 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB across 20.1 innings.
