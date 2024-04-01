Fedde did not factor into the decision, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over 4.2 innings during Sunday's loss to the Tigers. He struck out seven.

Fedde needed 96 pitches to record 14 outs, but he looked solid in his first start with the White Sox. After playing each of his first six big-league seasons with the Nationals, Fedde spent time last year in the KBO with much success, leading to another major-league opportunity, this time with the White Sox. His next start is tentatively slated to take place on the road next weekend against Kansas City.