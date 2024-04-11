Fedde allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits over five innings but did not factor into the decision as the White Sox fell to Cleveland on Wednesday. He struck out three and issued three walks.

Fedde appeared to be rolling early as the White Sox jumped out to a 5-0 lead, retiring 10 of the first 12 batters he faced in the contest. However, things began to unravel in the bottom of the fourth when the right-hander surrendered a solo homer to Josh Naylor with one out, followed by a two-run shot off the bat of Josh's brother Bo Naylor just three batters later. Fedde allowed three long balls on the day, the second time in three starts in which he's allowed multiple home runs. On a positive note, the right-hander was able to make it through five innings for the second straight start and still has not suffered a loss on the season.