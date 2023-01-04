Perez agreed Wednesday with the Nationals on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Perez elected free agency after being outrighted off the Nationals' 40-man roster in November, but upon exploring his options on the open market, he ultimately decided to return to the Washington organization. He'll get a chance to vie for a spot in Washington's Opening Day bullpen, but he's more realistically ticketed for Triple-A Rochester. He spent the majority of the 2022 campaign at Rochester, submitting a 4.82 ERA and 1.43 WHIP while punching out 61 batters over 46.2 innings.