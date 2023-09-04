Perez (1-1) got the win over the Angels on Sunday, firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning during which he recorded a strikeout.

Perez was able to prevent further damage upon entering in the seventh after Adrian Martinez had allowed a game-tying solo home run to Luis Rengifo, striking out Shohei Ohtani and inducing an inning-ending lineout from Brandon Drury. The southpaw was then rewarded with his first big-league win when the Athletics rallied for six runs in the home half of the frame and held on for the victory. Perez has now put together three straight scoreless appearances, a four-inning sample during which he's generated a 4:0 K:BB and lowered his ERA from 8.53 to 5.23.