Perez will serve as the Athletics' opener Friday versus the Orioles, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Luis Medina had been listed as the probable starter for Oakland, but he will instead operate in bulk relief. Perez, 26, has made only two appearances this season in the majors and carries a career 5.71 ERA.
