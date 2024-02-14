Perez re-signed Thursday with the Athletics on a minor-league contract.
Just one day after he elected free agency upon being outrighted off Oakland's 40-man roster, Perez opted to stick with the organization on a new deal. The 26-year-old lefty made 17 appearances at the big-league level in 2023, logging a 5.94 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 16.2 innings.
