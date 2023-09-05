Perez (1-2) took the extra-inning loss against the Blue Jays on Monday, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits over one-third of an inning.

A day after securing his first major-league victory, Perez fell apart when asked to preserve a 3-3 tie upon entering in the 10th. The left-hander got into immediate trouble by surrendering an RBI double and a run-scoring single to Santiago Espinal and Cavan Biggio, respectively, and he was ultimately charged with an additional run after exiting. The stumble snapped the 26-year-old's season-high three-appearance scoreless streak and pushed his ERA back up to an ugly 6.75 across 10.2 innings.