Perez elected free agency Wednesday.
The Athletics outrighted Perez to Triple-A Las Vegas after removing him from their 40-man roster, but the lefty had the right to refuse the assignment and become a free agent and has opted to do just that. Perez posted a 5.94 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP across 16.2 innings with Oakland in 2023.
More News
-
Athletics' Francisco Perez: Outrighted off roster•
-
Athletics' Francisco Perez: Takes second loss in extras•
-
Athletics' Francisco Perez: Gets first win Sunday•
-
Athletics' Francisco Perez: Takes loss as opener•
-
Athletics' Francisco Perez: Serving as opener Friday•
-
Athletics' Francisco Perez: Contract selected by Athletics•