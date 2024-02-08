Watch Now:

Perez elected free agency Wednesday.

The Athletics outrighted Perez to Triple-A Las Vegas after removing him from their 40-man roster, but the lefty had the right to refuse the assignment and become a free agent and has opted to do just that. Perez posted a 5.94 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP across 16.2 innings with Oakland in 2023.

