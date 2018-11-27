Nationals' Henderson Alvarez: Links up with Nationals
Alvarez signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Monday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
The deal includes an invitation to spring training, per Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post. Alvarez spent the 2018 season with Quintana Roo of the Mexican League, posting a 3.58 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 64:24 K:BB across 120.2 innings (19 starts). He owns a career 3.82 ERA across parts of five big-league seasons, though he hasn't been effective at the major-league level since his all-star campaign with the Marlins in 2014.
