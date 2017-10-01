Phillies' Henderson Alvarez: Walks six in no-decision
Alvarez allowed three runs on five hits and six walks over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Saturday. He did not record a strikeout.
His control completely left him late in the outing -- Alvarez issued five walks in the fourth and fifth innings. He was able to minimize the damage, but this was a poor way to end the season, as Alvarez was essentially auditioning for other clubs. The former All-Star spent a good chunk of the year in independent ball after a long battle with shoulder issues.
More News
-
Phillies' Henderson Alvarez: Fires five scoreless innings Saturday•
-
Phillies' Henderson Alvarez: Spins just five frames in loss to Athletics•
-
Phillies' Henderson Alvarez: Will start Sunday•
-
Phillies' Henderson Alvarez: Getting call to bigs•
-
Phillies' Henderson Alvarez: Joins Philadelphia on minors deal•
-
Athletics' Henderson Alvarez: Will throw bullpen session for scouts•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...