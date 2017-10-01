Alvarez allowed three runs on five hits and six walks over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Saturday. He did not record a strikeout.

His control completely left him late in the outing -- Alvarez issued five walks in the fourth and fifth innings. He was able to minimize the damage, but this was a poor way to end the season, as Alvarez was essentially auditioning for other clubs. The former All-Star spent a good chunk of the year in independent ball after a long battle with shoulder issues.