Nationals' Henderson Alvarez: Assigned to minors
Alvarez was reassigned to minor-league camp on Saturday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Alvarez was in camp as a non-roster invitee but was never likely to make the team. He's made just seven big-league starts over the last four seasons, so his chances of making a significant impact this year are low.
