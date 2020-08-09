Alvarez is signing a minor-league deal with the Pirates on Sunday, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Alvarez spent 2019 at the Triple-A level and posted a 5.94 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 37:18 K:BB over 53 innings. The 30-year-old last appeared in the majors with the Phillies as a starter in 2017, and he was playing with the Milwaukee Milkmen in independent ball before connecting with the Pirates.