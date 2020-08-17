Alvarez announced Sunday via his personal Twitter account that he return to the Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball after he wasn't able to finalize a minor-league contract with the Pirates.

Reports surfaced just over a week ago that Alvarez would join the Pirates' 60-man roster pool, but the soon-to-be 30-year-old right-hander intimated that Pittsburgh ultimately chose to bring in another pitcher to fill the opening. Alvarez hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2017, when he made three starts for Philadelphia.