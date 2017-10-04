Alvarez cleared waivers and will in turn become a free agent.

Alvarez signed a minor-league deal with Philadelphia in August after pitching with the independent Long Island Ducks, and recorded three big-league starts during the month of September. During those outings, he allowed seven earned runs off 14 hits and 11 walks while striking out six in 14.2 innings. The right-hander hasn't' appeared in over five games since the 2014 season with the Marlins, and will look to latch on with a club in the coming months.