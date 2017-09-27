Play

Kendrick is out of the lineup against the Phillies on Wednesday, MLB.com's Jamal Collier reports.

Kendrick will head to the bench in favor of Jayson Werth following a 1-for-3 day at the plate, with a solo home, during Tuesday's contest. Over his last 16 games, Kendrick is hitting .269/.333/.423 with two home runs and four RBI.

