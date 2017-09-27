Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Not in Wednesday lineup
Kendrick is out of the lineup against the Phillies on Wednesday, MLB.com's Jamal Collier reports.
Kendrick will head to the bench in favor of Jayson Werth following a 1-for-3 day at the plate, with a solo home, during Tuesday's contest. Over his last 16 games, Kendrick is hitting .269/.333/.423 with two home runs and four RBI.
More News
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Sitting out Monday•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Held out Saturday•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Launches eighth home run Saturday•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...