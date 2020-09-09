The Nationals placed Kendrick on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The injury prevented Kendrick from playing in either of the Nationals' two games against the Rays earlier this week, so the IL move is retroactive to Sept. 6. Considering that Kendrick has been bothered off and on by hamstring issues all summer along with the fact that the 16-25 Nationals are fading fast from the National League playoff picture, the club could be inclined to shut the veteran down for more than the minimum 10 days, if not the rest of the season. Eric Thames and Asdrubal Cabrera will likely handle most of the starts at first base and designated hitter while Kendrick is on the mend.