Nationals' Howie Kendrick: On bench Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 8, 2020
at
3:29 pm ET 1 min read
Kendrick will sit Tuesday against Tampa Bay.
Kendrick has now been on the bench for three straight games and against five straight righties. He's hitting a modest .275/.320/.385 on the season. Juan Soto returns from an elbow issue to start as the designated hitter in his absence.
