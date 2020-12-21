Kendrick announced his retirement from baseball on his personal Instagram page Monday.
The 37-year-old had previously hinted at playing one more season, as the pandemic-filled 2020 campaign was an odd note to end on, but he evidently elected to go through with his original plan to call it quits. He'll end his 15-year career with 1,747 hits, 127 homers and 126 steals, hitting .294/.337/.430 overall. While his only All-Star appearance came back in 2011 with the Angels, his late-career renaissance helped the Nationals to their first-ever title in 2019, a year in which he hit .344/.395/.572, good for career bests in all three categories. He was a major part of that title run, winning NLCS MVP and hitting the go-ahead homer in Game 7 of the World Series.
