Kendrick (hamstring) shut down his rehab work and won't return this season, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The veteran slugger apparently decided to shut things down recently once he was informed going 100 percent left a chance of injuring himself further, and he didn't want to rejoin the team while being significantly limited. According to Dougherty, Kendrick has yet to decide if he's going to continue his career in 2021, and the progression in his recovery this offseason figures to play a role in his eventual decision. He has a $6.5 million mutual option with the Nationals that includes a $2.25 million buyout for next season.