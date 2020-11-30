Kendrick (hamstring) plans to continue his playing career in 2021, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
According to Ghiroli, Kendrick initially intended for 2020 to be his final season, but he's chosen to play "at least" one more year after the pandemic-shortened campaign didn't afford him a proper sendoff. After thriving in a part-time role with the Nationals in the team's run to its first World Series title in 2019, Kendrick saw his OPS fall 262 points while he struggled with injuries in 2020. Now that the 37-year-old has seemingly made a full recovery from the left hamstring strain that he suffered in early September, he'll look to find work with a team as a bench bat or as part of a platoon at designated hitter.
