The Nationals declined Kendrick's $6.5 million team option for 2021 on Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Kendrick and the Nationals came to terms last winter on a one-year contract that included a mutual option for 2021, but Washington elected not to renew their side of the deal. The 37-year-old will pocket $2.25 million in a buyout, and he could end up re-signing with Washington this winter if the team views him an ideal right-handed option off the bench. He appeared in only 25 games during the abbreviated 2020 campaign due to back and hamstring injuries, slashing .275/.320/.385 over 100 plate appearances.
