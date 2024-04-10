Harvey said his left hand is feeling much better and he could be available to pitch Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Harvey had to be removed from an appearance Tuesday after being struck by a comebacker in his glove hand, which he said caused him to lose feeling in his hand for 40 minutes. However, X-rays came back clean and it would appear Harvey should be fine. The Nationals do have an off day Thursday, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Harvey is held out until Friday.