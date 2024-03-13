Harvey struck out two over 1.1 perfect innings of relief in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

The right-hander set career highs with 57 appearances and 60.2 innings in a mostly heathy 2023, and Harvey responded with a 2.82 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 28.5 percent strikeout rate, to go along with 10 saves and 19 holds. He's looked just as dominant this spring, posting a 9:1 K:BB through 5.1 innings, and he's on track for a high-leverage role in the Nationals' bullpen that could see him take over full-time closing duties at some point rather than sharing the ninth inning with Kyle Finnegan.