Cubs' Hunter Harvey: Completes side session

Harvey (triceps/shoulder) threw a bullpen session Saturday at the Cubs' facility in Arizona, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Harvey has been out nearly all season while recovering from a stress reaction near his right triceps and shoulder, making just four appearances for the Cubs before hitting the injured list April 12. He appears likely to remain in Arizona for at least another week or two to build up the volume and intensity of his throwing before the Cubs map out a minor-league rehab assignment for him. Once he eventually returns from the 60-day IL, Harvey could be ticketed for a middle-relief role.