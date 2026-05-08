Harvey was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right triceps Friday, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Harvey had progressed to throwing off a mound while working his way back from ticeps inflammation, but he reported soreness after Thursday's session. An MRI revealed a stress reaction Friday, which will keep the 31-year-old shut down for the next month. A clearer timeline for his return may begin to emerge once he's cleared to restart his throwing program.