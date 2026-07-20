Cubs' Hunter Harvey: Throwing, but far away from return

Manager Craig Counsell said July 8 that Harvey (triceps/shoulder) has resumed a throwing program at the Cubs' facility in Arizona, but the right-hander remains without a clear timeline for a return from the 60-day injured list, MLB.com reports.

Harvey initially landed on the injured list April 12 due to right triceps inflammation, then suffered a setback in early May, when he was diagnosed with a stress reaction near his triceps and shoulder. After an extended shutdown period, the 31-year-old is beginning to ramp up again, but the Cubs are likely to ease him along cautiously in his throwing program. He's likely at least a month away from rejoining the Chicago bullpen, and a clearer target date probably won't be available until he heads out on a rehab assignment.