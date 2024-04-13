Harvey (hand) struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday.

The right-hander was removed from his last appearance Tuesday after being struck by a comebacker on his glove hand, but Harvey looked 100 percent Friday as he fired 16 of 20 pitches for strikes. The 29-year-old has been the Nationals' best reliever to begin the season, posting a 2.84 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB through 6.1 innings with a win and four holds in six appearances, but manager Dave Martinez has so far preferred using Harvey as his high-leverage relief ace while leaving Kyle Finnegan in the closer role.