Harvey picked up the save Friday in Miami, allowing one hit and striking out one to preserve a 7-4 win.

Kyle Finnegan could have been unavailable after throwing 31 pitches to notch a save Thursday versus the Yankees. Harvey was handed the ball and converted the save without a sweat, retiring three straight after a leadoff single. It's Harvey's 10th save of the season but his first since coming off the injured list earlier this month following an elbow injury. He's looked sharp, spinning seven scoreless frames with an 8:1 K:BB. Finnegan has also been terrific and is probably still the favorite for saves down the stretch, but Harvey has been the Nats' best reliever when healthy and might also be in the mix.