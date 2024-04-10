Harvey was removed during his relief appearance in the eighth inning of Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants after being struck on the left hand by a comebacker, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

According to Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com, X-rays on Harvey's non-throwing hand came back negative after it was struck by a 95-mph line drive off the bat of Mike Yastrzemski. After the Nationals were able to hold on for the win, Harvey was credited with his fourth hold of the season, striking out one over two-thirds of an inning. With an off day on tap Thursday, the Nationals could elect to stay away from Harvey in Wednesday's series finale in San Francisco, but the right-hander appears likely to avoid a trip to the injured list.