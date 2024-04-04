Harvey struck out four batters over 1.2 perfect innings to record his second hold of the season in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

Entering the game with one out in the seventh inning, the right-hander carved up the heart of Pittsburgh's order, with a soft liner back to Harvey from Jack Suwinski being the only ball put into play against him. Harvey got tagged for two runs in his first appearance of the season but has settled down quickly after that, and he sports a 6:1 K:BB through 3.2 innings. Kyle Finnegan is 2-for-3 in save chances so far, but Harvey could be pushing for ninth-inning work before long if he keeps dominating.