Vargas went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

With one out in the sixth inning, Vargas cracked a double off Bruch Smith, advanced to third on a single, then raced home as part of a double steal with Trey Lipscomb. Vargas got the start at second base Sunday with lefty Ryan Weathers on the mound for Miami, and a short-side platoon role at the keystone might be all that's available for the 32-year-old utility player right now with Lipscomb, Nick Senzel and Luis Garcia all producing at the plate. Vargas has been making an impact of his own when he gets the chance though, slashing .304/.396/.413 through 53 plate appearances with two steals, four RBI and five runs.