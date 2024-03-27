Vargas appears set as the Nationals' primary utility infielder to begin the season.

A big spring from prospect Trey Lipscomb created some drama toward the end of camp as to who would claim the final roster spots, but Vargas' job seems secure after Lipscomb was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday. With Luis Garcia and Nick Senzel both question marks at second base and third base, Vargas could see more playing time than expected in the early going, but he offers little fantasy upside after slashing .252/.304/.363 over 286 plate appearances for the Nats in 2023.