Vargas and the Nationals avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract for 2024.

Vargas is making $975,000 this season and should get a little salary bump for 2024. The 32-year-old utility player has a career-high 280 plate appearances with the Nats in 2023, producing a .245/.299/.354 batting line with four home runs. Vargas does not have options left, so he figures to head into next season in a reserve role for the Nationals.