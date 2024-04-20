Vargas went 2-for-3 with an RBI but was caught stealing twice in Friday's loss to the Astros.

Getting the start at third base and batting ninth, Vargas has another good showing at the plate, but it was his misadventures on the basepaths that stood out in a 5-3 loss -- he was picked off at second base by Justin Verlander and caught in a rundown in the third inning, then thrown out trying to steal second base in the eighth. Vargas is batting .323 (10-for-31) with a 5:3 BB:K through 11 games and has been seeing semi-regular playing time around the infield, but Friday's performance won't endear him to manager Dave Martinez.