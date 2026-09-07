Vargas started at first base in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Astros and went 1-for-4 at the plate.

After starting in all but one of his Diamondbacks' 19 games from Aug. 14 through Wednesday, Vargas wasn't included in the lineup for either of the club's first two games in Houston before he entered the starting nine Monday. He ended up shifting from first base to shortstop when Geraldo Perdomo was removed from the contest after being struck by a line drive off his helmet in the third inning. Vargas' playing time has dried up now that Ketel Marte -- who had been serving as the designated hitter upon his activation off the injured list -- has reclaimed his primary job as the starting second baseman. However, if Perdomo misses further time, Vargas could see his opportunities pick back up.